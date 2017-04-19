BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 OEM International AB
* Q1 incoming orders rose 15% to SEK 702 million (610)
* Q1 net sales rose 17% to SEK 671 million (574)
* Q1 operating profit rose 28% to SEK 73 million (57) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes