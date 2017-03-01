March 1 Office Depot Inc
* Office Depot Inc announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Office Depot Inc - completes sale of European business
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Office Depot Inc - expects total company sales in 2017 to
be lower than 2016, primarily due to impact of store closures
* Says company expects to close approximately 75 stores in
2017
* Office Depot Inc says continues to expect to achieve
approximately $500 million in adjusted operating income in
fiscal 2017
* Office Depot Inc says in 2017, capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $200 million
* Office Depot Inc - expects rate of sales decline to
improve throughout 2017 based on improvements in customer
retention among others
* Office Depot Inc says anticipates free cash flow from
continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017
* Office Depot Inc - estimates it will incur up to
approximately $125 million in one-time costs and capital
expenditures to implement cost saving programs
* Office Depot Inc - as part of new cost saving program
announced last year, expects to deliver over $250 million in
annual benefits by end of 2018
* Office Depot - international businesses located in
Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Mainland China continue
to be "actively marketed for sale"
* Office Depot - expect divestiture process for
international businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea,
Mainland China to be completed in 2017
* Office Depot Inc - currently plans to retain its sourcing
and trading operations in Asia
