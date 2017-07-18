FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-OGE Energy unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp sign contract to build power plant
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-OGE Energy unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp sign contract to build power plant

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp

* Electric utility unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp signed contract to build 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Covington, Okla

* OGE Energy Corp - construction on plant is anticipated to commence next month

* OGE Energy Corp - Sunpower will design and build a sunpower oasis power plant system at Covington site

* OGE Energy Corp - Sunpower will provide operations and maintenance services once plant begins commercial operation, which is expected in early 2018

* OG&E will own renewable energy credits associated with system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.