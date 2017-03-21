UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 20 OGE Energy Corp
* OG&E disappointed by Oklahoma rate case order
* Oklahoma Gas and Electric received an order granting an $8.9 million rate increase from Oklahoma Corporation commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.