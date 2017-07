July 10 (Reuters) - OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN SA:

* Magenta Infraestructura Files With Cnbv to Extends Cash Tender Offer to Buy Up to 100% of Ohl Mexico's Public Shares to July 26‍​

* SAYS MAGENTA REQUESTS TO REDUCE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION FROM 95 PERCENT TO 85 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:

