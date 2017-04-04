BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:
* OHR Pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* OHR Pharmaceutical- intends to use proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, including completion, data readout of ongoing clinical study
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing