April 10 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:

* OHR Pharmaceutical provides update on ongoing squalamine clinical trial in Wet-Amd

* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc says company now fully funded through efficacy data from ongoing trial and into 2018

* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc says results from ongoing clinical trial in WET-AMD ( MAKO study) expected by end of calendar 2017 or early 2018