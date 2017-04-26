April 26 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* Oiwahpawn-voluntary Announcement Provision Of Financial Assistance

* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B, a company incorporated in Hong Kong as borrower

* Loan agreement for a principal amount of HK$27 million Source text (bit.ly/2q65njF) Further company coverage: