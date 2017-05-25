May 25 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd -

* Fy profit attributable $ 103.2 million, up 13 percent

* Fy revenue $215.2 million versus $186.7 million

* Directors proposed to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk0.69 cents per ordinary share

* "It is expected that group's pawn loan business and mortgage loan business will maintain a healthy growth"