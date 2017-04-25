BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and five customers as borrower
* Pursuant to loan agreement, Oi Wah Pl has agreed to grant loan to Five Customers for a term of 1 month Source text: [bit.ly/2pgVXUi] Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.