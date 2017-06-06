US STOCKS-Gains in healthcare stocks lift Wall Street
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
June 6 Oil India Ltd
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
* Oil india - further appraisal of discovery is planned which is likely to enhance oil and gas production Source text: (bit.ly/2rwgvJi) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake