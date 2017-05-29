BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Oil India Ltd
* Says crude oil production 6.49 percent higher in Q4 2016-17
* Says in process of buyback of 4.49 million shares at offer price of INR 340/share
