UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 23 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :
* Says ONGC facilitates startups under flagship programme of Government of India Source text: [ONGC has launched the ‘ONGC Start-Up Fund’ on 14th August 2016. ONGC, SINE and IIT Bombay entered into a MoU to work together for incubating innovative ideas and business Start-Ups in the Energy Sector at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) of IIT Bombay.] Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)