July 31 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc

* Oil States announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $171.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $175.5 million

* Oil States International Inc - Q2 included after-tax charges of $0.6 million or $0.01 per share for severance and other downsizing charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: