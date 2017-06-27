EBRD likely to sell 2.9 pct in Polish Azoty for at least 63 zlotys/share-sources

WARSAW, June 28 The price at which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will likely sell half of its stake in Polish chemical group Azoty in accelerated book building (ABB) will be no lower than 63 zlotys ($16.93) per share, two fund managers said.