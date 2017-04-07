CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
April 7 OKOMU Oil Palm Company Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 14.36 billion naira versus 9.74 billion naira year ago
* FY profit before tax 5.90 billion naira versus 2.89 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2ofAbjd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.