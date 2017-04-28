BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million
April 28 Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc :
* Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago
Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago

Q1 revenue of 5.90 billion naira versus 3.33 billion naira year ago
Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders