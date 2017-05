March 2 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* Old Dominion Freight Line provides update for first-quarter 2017

* Old Dominion - Feb LTL tons per day increased 1.3% as compared to February 2016

* Old Dominion - for quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased approximately 4.0% as compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: