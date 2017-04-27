BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
* Old dominion freight line reports 11.1% growth in earnings per diluted share to $0.80 for the first quarter of 2017
* Old dominion freight line inc - company continues to expect capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Qtrly revenue $ 754.1 million versus. $ 707.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $752.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.