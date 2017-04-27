April 27 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

* Old dominion freight line reports 11.1% growth in earnings per diluted share to $0.80 for the first quarter of 2017

* Old dominion freight line inc - company continues to expect capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80

* Qtrly revenue $ 754.1 million versus. $ 707.7 million

* Old dominion freight line inc q1 revenue $754.1 million versus. $707.7 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $752.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: