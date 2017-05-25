May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General
Meeting
* Old mutual plc chief executive bruce hemphill said
* We are aiming to complete two listings that will
materially deliver managed separation at earliest opportunity in
2018
* We believe that current structure inhibits efficient
funding of future growth plans for individual businesses,
restricting them from their full potential
* We have contributed £200 million of capital into omw with
a consequential reduction in plc's liquidity support and
centrally held liquidity buffers for omw of £130 millio
* We intend to pursue one or more transactions which will
ultimately deliver two separate entities, listed on both london
and johannesburg stock exchanges, into hands of old mutual plc's
then shareholders
* One will consist principally of omw operations and primary
means of achieving this outcome is likely to be through a
demerger, with possibility of a small initial public offering
