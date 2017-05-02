BRIEF-Pro Kapital is investigating possibility to increase total amount of shares by 10-15 percent
May 2 Old Mutual Plc:
* Terminated its contract with IFDS for "bluedoor" back-end investment administration platform
* Has contracted with FNZ to deliver platform and outsourcing services.
* Expect an enhanced customer and adviser proposition supplied by FNZ to be operational for new business by late 2018/early 2019
* Preliminary cost estimates for operational delivery of FNZ system are of order of 120-160 mln stg
* New platform is expected to provide additional functionality that was not included in previous arrangements.
* Management estimate this would have cost in excess of a further £50 million and taken a further two years post migration to deliver.
* Decisions do not affect Old Mutual Plc's managed separation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 26 Russian lender Sberbank would not like court cases with the Croatians over indebted food and retail giant Agrokor, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)