BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Old mutual wealth appoints tim tookey as chief financial officer
* Tim tookey is currently a non-executive director of old mutual wealth and chairman of its audit committee
* Tookey's appointment is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.