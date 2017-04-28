BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Old Mutual Plc:
* Old Mutual Wealth gross, net flows and fum update Q1 2017
* Funds under management (FUM) for old mutual wealth Q1 at 122.3 billion stg versus 115.3 billion stg year ago
* Q1 net client cash flow (NCCF) for old mutual wealth 2.7 billion stg versus 1.7 billion stg year ago
* Old mutual wealth says markets will remain volatile and challenging in medium- term, until outcome of general election and greater details on brexit are known Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.