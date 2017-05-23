A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 Old Point Financial Corp
* Old point financial corporation announces appointment of jeffrey w. Farrar as new chief financial officer
* Old point financial corp - in january of 2017, old point's current cfo, laurie grabow, announced her intention to retire in summer of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.