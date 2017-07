July 18 (Reuters) - Old PSG Wind-Down Ltd

* Old PSG Wind-Down Ltd (formerly, Performance Sports Group Ltd.) provides restructuring process update

* Old PSG Wind-Down Ltd - obtained approval from U.S. bankruptcy court, Ontario Superior Court of Justice of stipulation to finalize a purchase price adjustment

* Old PSG Wind-Down Ltd - Pursuant to stipulation, co to get about $8.0 million, subject to certain fees and expenses, of funds previously placed in escrow