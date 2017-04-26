April 26 Old Second Bancorp Inc

* Old Second Bancorp Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Old Second Bancorp Inc net interest and dividend income totaled $17.7 million for the first quarter

* Old Second Bancorp Inc Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S