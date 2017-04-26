BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Old Second Bancorp Inc
* Old Second Bancorp Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Old Second Bancorp Inc net interest and dividend income totaled $17.7 million for the first quarter
* Old Second Bancorp Inc Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.