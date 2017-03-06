March 6 Olin Corp

* Olin announces pricing terms of debt offering

* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Senior notes will mature on September 15, 2027, will have an interest rate of 5.125 pct and will be issued at 100.00 pct of par value

* Interest will be paid semi-annually on 15th day of March and september, beginning September 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: