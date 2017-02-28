REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Olin Corp
* Olin Corp says full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range expected to be $1 billion, +/- 5%
* Olin Corp says expect full-year 2017 cost synergy realization in $50 million to $75 million range Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2m7k7iV) Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations