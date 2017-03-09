March 9 Olin Corp:

* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing

* Maturity dates for term loan facility and revolving credit facility were extended from October 5, 2020 to March 9, 2022- SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility were increased to $600 million - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, the aggregate principal amount of term loans under the term loan facility was increased to $1.38 billion