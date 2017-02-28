BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Q4 2016 sales at 52.3 million euros ($55.36 million) versus 41.7 million euros last year
* Q4 2016 net profit at 5.3 million euros versus 6.7 million euros last year
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 53.8 million euros versus 39.5 million euros last year
Source text: bit.ly/2m1HpGE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.