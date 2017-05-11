BRIEF-Cinven/Bain say have been offered 40.04 pct of Stada shares
* Have been offered 40.04 pct of stada shares Source text: https://goo.gl/2KVWEz Further company coverage:
May 11 Olympus Corp
* Says it files an appeal to Tokyo District court on May 11
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities
* Says it refuses to accept judgment rendered by Tokyo District Court
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IAjTZz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
