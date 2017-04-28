BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28Olympus Corp
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
* Says 6 former directors were ordered to pay 58.79 billion yen to the company
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lRp4SZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014