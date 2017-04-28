April 28Olympus Corp

* Says U.S.-based firm Image Stream Medical Inc (ISM) will become unit of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, which is wholly owned unit of the co

* ISM is engaged in image management system integrator used in operating room

* Transaction amount of up to $87 million

* Effective early June

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/frk5E9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)