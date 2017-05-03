BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv
* OMA announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De CV - Q1 2017 earnings per ADS $0.45; Q1 2017 total revenues 1,619 million pesos versus 1,128 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.