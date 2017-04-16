April 16 Oman Telecommunications Co:

* Q1 net profit 23.8 million rials versus 34.8 million rials year ago

* Q1 revenue 132.6 million rials versus 133.9 million rials year ago

* Fall in net profit is attributed to increase in royalty rates effective from January 1, 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2ofaOLH) Further company coverage: