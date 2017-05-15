BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Omega Advisors Inc:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Dish Network Corp by 51.6 percent to 1.1 million Class A shares
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Ally Financial Inc of 790,000 shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Microsoft to 436,570 shares from 803,620 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 77,700 shares in Netflix Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Pandora Media Inc by 36.4 percent to 1.9 million shares
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc
* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2ri6mNh)
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.