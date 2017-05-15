May 15 Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Dish Network Corp by 51.6 percent to 1.1 million Class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Ally Financial Inc of 790,000 shares - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Microsoft to 436,570 shares from 803,620 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 77,700 shares in Netflix Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Pandora Media Inc by 36.4 percent to 1.9 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc

* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2ri6mNh)