March 28 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc -

* Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2025

* 2025 notes will mature on january 15, 2025, have an issue price to public of 99.540% plus accrued interest from January 15, 2017

* 2028 notes will mature on Jan 15, 2028, have an issue price to public of 98.978% , feature a fixed-rate coupon of 4.750% per annum