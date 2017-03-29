BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:
* Omega Healthcare Investors announces redemption of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024
* Omega Healthcare - will redeem outstanding notes at a redemption price of 102.938% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - it will redeem all of outstanding $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results