* Omega Healthcare Investors announces redemption of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024

* Omega Healthcare - will redeem outstanding notes at a redemption price of 102.938% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - it will redeem all of outstanding $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024