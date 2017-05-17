May 17 Omeros Corp

* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial

* Omeros Corp - additional positive results support rapid advancement to phase 3 trial

* Omeros Corp - consistent with all other OMS721 clinical trials, no significant safety concerns have been observed

* Omeros Corp - most commonly reported adverse events in trial are fatigue and anemia