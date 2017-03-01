March 1 Omeros Corp
* Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721
phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated
thrombotic microangiopathy
* Omeros Corp - total of ten serious adverse events have
been reported, none considered related to OMS721 treatment
* Omeros Corp - two patients died of progression of cancer
after less than three weeks of OMS721 treatment
* Omeros Corp - one patient died of graft failure after
completing study and positively responding to oms721
* Omeros Corp - none of these deaths was considered by
investigators to be related to OMS721 treatment.
