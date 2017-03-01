March 1 Omeros Corp

* Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy

* Omeros Corp - total of ten serious adverse events have been reported, none considered related to OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - two patients died of progression of cancer after less than three weeks of OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - one patient died of graft failure after completing study and positively responding to oms721

* Omeros Corp - none of these deaths was considered by investigators to be related to OMS721 treatment.