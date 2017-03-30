BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Omeros Corp
* Omeros reports more positive data in OMS721 phase 2 trial in renal diseases
* Phase 3 program slated for this year
* Consistent with all other OMS721 clinical trials, no significant safety concerns have been observed
* Preparing breakthrough application and phase 3 protocol for discussion with FDA; phase 3 trial in IGAN expected to begin this year
* New data corroborate and expand on trial results reported in Q4 of 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results