March 27 Omeros Corp
* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of
oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at
world congress of nephrology
* Omeros corp - mean change from baseline in platelet count
was statistically significant as measured by area under curve
* Omeros- renal replacement therapy able to be discontinued
in 1 patient during oms721 treatment, renal function remained
stable following completion of treatment
