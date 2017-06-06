June 6 Omnijoi Media Corp

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 9

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZlTGjD

