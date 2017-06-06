BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 6 Omnijoi Media Corp
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 9
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.