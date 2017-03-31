March 31Omnijoi Media Corporation :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 24.8 percent to 51 percent, or to be 20.5 million yuan to 24.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (16.4 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gclASc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)