BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 Omnitel Inc :
* Says Omnitel has acquired 3.6 million shares in Wizit Co Ltd , and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GvbVOt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing