BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 7 Wizit Co Ltd :
* Says Omnitel Inc has acquired 3.6 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: