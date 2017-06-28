June 28 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Omnova reports growth in specialty businesses in 2017
second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million
* Says company remains on track to deliver adjusted diluted
earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017
* Omnova Solutions Inc says during second half of fiscal
2017, expects margin expansion from continued value pricing and
softening raw material costs
* Omnova Solutions Inc- "Considering all options as we
proactively address our unprofitable China Coated Fabrics
Business"
* Omnova Solutions Inc - In Q2 of 2017, company recorded an
impairment loss of approximately $12.9 million related to China
Coated Fabrics
