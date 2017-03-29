March 29 Omnova Solutions Inc:

* Omnova Solutions continues year-over-year earnings growth in 2017 first quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net sales for q1 were $174.6 million, about even with last year's $175.3 million

"Expects adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017"