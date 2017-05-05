May 5 On Deck Capital Inc

* On May 4, 2017 subsidiary amended and restated its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - SEC filing

* Fourth A&R credit agreement provides for increase in lender's revolving commitments from an aggregate amount of $75 million to $100 million

* Fourth A&R credit agreement provides for an approximately two year extension of revolving commitment period to May 3, 2019