May 11 On The Beach Group Plc:

* H1 2017 group revenue increased 7.3% to £38.1m

* H1 2017 group profit before tax up 33.8% to £9.9m

* H1 2017 adjusted earnings per share up 27.1% to 7.5p

* Says net debt at half year reduced to £2.3m

* Says declared interim dividend of 0.9 pence per share, will be paid on 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)